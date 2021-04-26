WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 3,785 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.68 and its 200 day moving average is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

