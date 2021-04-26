WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $335,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

NYSE KO opened at $54.47 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

