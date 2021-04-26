WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $226,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,580 shares of company stock worth $261,415. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.