WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 12.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 136.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 33.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $226.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.