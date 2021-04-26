Wings (WINGS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50,235.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Wings has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $9.71 million and $50,235.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00062949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00731219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.51 or 0.07671476 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

