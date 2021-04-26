Wing (WING) Price Tops $37.81 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Wing has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $57.99 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $37.81 or 0.00070994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00272740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.89 or 0.01013820 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00025322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.03 or 0.00672318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,376.72 or 1.00231928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,658,844 coins and its circulating supply is 1,533,844 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

