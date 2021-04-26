William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPD. Citigroup lowered shares of PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPD to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPD from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.50 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. PPD has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. PPD’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

