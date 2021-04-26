Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WBRBY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wienerberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

WBRBY opened at $7.72 on Monday. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

