White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) is Reinhart Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises about 3.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 1.79% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $62,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WTM traded up $23.12 on Monday, reaching $1,222.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,371. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $752.10 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,159.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,045.63.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

