Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

