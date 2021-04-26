Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Trimmed by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,987 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.39. 174,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,237. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.