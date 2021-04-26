Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter.

WHG stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $141.05 million, a PE ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

