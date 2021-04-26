Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $124.00 at Susquehanna

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.15% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.45 on Monday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.