Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period.

NYSE:GDO opened at $17.70 on Monday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

