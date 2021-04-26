WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Gap Up to $35.75

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $38.19. WesBanco shares last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 317 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WesBanco by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

