Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Welltower by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

