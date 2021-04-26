Wells Fargo & Company Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $280.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.13.

NYSE DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $259.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

