Wells Fargo & Company Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $240.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.
Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $225.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.05. IDEX has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
