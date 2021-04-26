Wells Fargo & Company Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $240.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $225.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.05. IDEX has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.