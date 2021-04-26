Welch Group LLC Purchases 26,915 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.70. 362,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,187,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $5,890,580. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

