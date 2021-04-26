Welch Group LLC Has $984,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

