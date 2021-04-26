Welch Group LLC Has $34.64 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $34,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 70,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,360. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

