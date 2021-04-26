Welch Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.79. 31,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

