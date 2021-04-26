Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – Barrick Gold was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/18/2021 – Barrick Gold was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Barrick Gold was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $31.50 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Barrick Gold was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/9/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $31.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,520,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

