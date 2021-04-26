Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Business Machines (IBM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) recently:

4/20/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $142.43 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $144.74. The company has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

