Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PTC (PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $161.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

PTC opened at $147.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.22. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $534,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,923.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,299 shares of company stock worth $4,607,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

