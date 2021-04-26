Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CAE (CAE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CAE (TSE: CAE):

4/26/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$42.00.

4/20/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$41.00.

4/19/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.

4/15/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2021 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

3/3/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$42.00.

3/3/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$45.00.

3/2/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$42.00.

TSE:CAE traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$38.52. 385,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,311. The company has a market cap of C$11.30 billion and a PE ratio of 987.69. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.33 and a 12-month high of C$39.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

