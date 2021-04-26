Wedbush Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $230.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAP. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $199.75 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.