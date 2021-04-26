Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Watsco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Watsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.

Shares of WSO opened at $292.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $150.09 and a one year high of $295.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.31 and its 200-day moving average is $242.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

