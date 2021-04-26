Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,856,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.