Waterfront Wealth Inc. Makes New $384,000 Investment in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,345,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.