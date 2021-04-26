Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $2.71 Million in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 105,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

BTT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

