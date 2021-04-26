Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $5.22 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $163,018,000.

VOO traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $384.22. The stock had a trading volume of 181,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,399. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.31 and a 200-day moving average of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

