Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $143.01. The company had a trading volume of 88,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.