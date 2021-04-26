Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 7,858 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.29. 109,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,808,646. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

