Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lowered by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Waste Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 59,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $135.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

