Washington Trust Bank Sells 2,139 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 45,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 363,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

