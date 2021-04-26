Washington Trust Bank Invests $213,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 96.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

NYSE FE opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

