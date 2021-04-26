Washington Trust Bank Acquires New Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,591,000 after acquiring an additional 254,912 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,478,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.