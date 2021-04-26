Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

