VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

VSE has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VSE has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $559.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. VSE has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.