Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $10.94 Average PT from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 684,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 258,834 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 43,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $202.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

