Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Raised to $41.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

