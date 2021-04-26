Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 260 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 266 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a SEK 188 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 227.50.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

