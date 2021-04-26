Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Lifted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 358,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after acquiring an additional 330,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 263,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $18.88. 92,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,687. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

