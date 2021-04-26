VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
VIZIO stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.