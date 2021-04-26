VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

VIZIO stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $3,177,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,413,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,225,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 in the last quarter.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

