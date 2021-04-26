Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VIRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

