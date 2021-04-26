Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vipshop by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIPS. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of VIPS opened at $31.75 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

