Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $218.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.85. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 88,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36,444 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,772,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.