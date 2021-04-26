Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.47 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $96.45 million and $9.47 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00002989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,990.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.81 or 0.04683816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.49 or 0.00450994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $836.41 or 0.01549176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00744275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.66 or 0.00486491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00059982 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.92 or 0.00414740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,762,772 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

