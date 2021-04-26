Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.20). Verso posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Verso by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verso by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

